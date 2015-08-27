FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when RHP Rick Porcello came off the disabled list. In three appearances for Boston, he allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Steven Wright (concussion) remains on the seven-day disabled list and will be heading to Pittsburgh to be examined by Dr. Michael Collins, the head of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. “He is improving, but we just like it would be good to have him seen by Dr. Collins, who’s an expert in that field,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. entered Tuesday’s game with 14 extra-base hits in his last 11 games. He went 1-for-3 in the 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox, with the one hit being a single to center. Bradley, though, did excel on defense, gunning down Chicago’s Carlos Sanchez at third base in the eighth inning.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will be skipped a start. With a day off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in New York against the Mets, the Red Sox announced Tuesday that Rodriguez won’t pitch in order to keep the 22-year-old’s innings down. “We’re trying to manage his time and his workload,” Lovullo said. “This is a way to give him a couple of extra days.”

RHP Rick Porcello, who has been out since Aug. 2 with a right triceps strain, will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and start that night against the White Sox in Chicago. Porcello’s last appearance was against the White Sox on July 29 and he allowed six runs (five earned) to pick up the loss.

RHP Rick Porcello, out since Aug. 2 with a right triceps strain, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday to start that night against the White Sox in Chicago. Porcello’s previous appearance was against the White Sox on July 29, and he allowed six runs (five earned) to pick up the loss.

RHP Clay Buchholz will be re-evaluated Sept. 2 at the end of a six-week shutdown after a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right elbow on July 22. There is a chance Buchholz might not pitch again this season, but that will be discussed after the shutdown period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.