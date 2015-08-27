RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when RHP Rick Porcello came off the disabled list. In three appearances for Boston, he allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Steven Wright (concussion) remains on the seven-day disabled list and will be heading to Pittsburgh to be examined by Dr. Michael Collins, the head of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. “He is improving, but we just like it would be good to have him seen by Dr. Collins, who’s an expert in that field,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. entered Tuesday’s game with 14 extra-base hits in his last 11 games. He went 1-for-3 in the 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox, with the one hit being a single to center. Bradley, though, did excel on defense, gunning down Chicago’s Carlos Sanchez at third base in the eighth inning.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will be skipped a start. With a day off on Thursday before opening a three-game series in New York against the Mets, the Red Sox announced Tuesday that Rodriguez won’t pitch in order to keep the 22-year-old’s innings down. “We’re trying to manage his time and his workload,” Lovullo said. “This is a way to give him a couple of extra days.”

RHP Rick Porcello, who has been out since Aug. 2 with a right triceps strain, will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday and start that night against the White Sox in Chicago. Porcello’s last appearance was against the White Sox on July 29 and he allowed six runs (five earned) to pick up the loss.

RHP Clay Buchholz will be re-evaluated Sept. 2 at the end of a six-week shutdown after a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right elbow on July 22. There is a chance Buchholz might not pitch again this season, but that will be discussed after the shutdown period.