RHP Joe Kelly will look to win his sixth straight start Saturday, when he takes the mound for the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Kelly earned the win in his most recent start Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over a season-high 7 1/3 innings as the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-4. In his last four starts, Kelly has compiled a 1.82 ERA to drop his overall ERA from 6.11 to 5.18, the lowest it has been since May 20. He is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in seven starts since being promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 22. Kelly is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three games (one start) against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals on May 16, 2013, when Kelly allowed two hits in a scoreless inning of relief in the Cardinals’ 5-2 loss at Busch Stadium.

1B David Ortiz (left heel) exited after the top of the eighth inning Friday, when the Red Sox beat the Mets 6-4 in 10 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo said Ortiz -- who went 2-for-3 with a solo homer that began the Red Sox’s three-run seventh inning -- was feeling a bit of pain in the heel when he left the game. It was just the eighth start of the season at first base for Ortiz, who was in the field because the Friday’s game was played in a National League park. Ortiz is hitting .263 with 27 homers and 77 RBIs this season. The home run on Friday was the 493rd of his career, tying Ortiz with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 27th place on the all-time list.

LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder) was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup. Manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez felt some stiffness in the shoulder and that the team wanted to act in a precautionary manner. Jackie Bradley Jr. replaced Ramirez in the lineup and ended up going 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the Red Sox’ 6-4, 10-inning win. Ramirez is batting .249 with 19 homers and 53 RBIs in 105 games this season.

RHP Clay Buchholz (right flexor strain) is done for the season. New Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Friday afternoon that Buchholz remains on track to begin a throwing program next week but that there’s not enough time left in the season for him to appear in a big league game. Dombrowski also ruled out the possibility of Buchholz pitching in a game in the Red Sox’s Instructional League, which takes place at the end of the regular season. Buchholz was injured July 11 and placed on the disabled list the next day. He is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 18 starts this year, which is the final guaranteed season of his contract. The Red Sox hold a $13 million option for 2016.