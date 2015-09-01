RHP Noe Ramirez will begin his third major league stint with the Red Sox on Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Ramirez appeared in three games for Boston during July, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and two strikeouts over five innings.

LHP Luis Ysla was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for OF Alejandro De Aza and cash considerations. The 23-year-old minor league pitcher will be assigned to Class A Salem and work as a reliever for the rest of the season. In 33 games (nine starts) with Class A San Jose this season, the Venezuelan-born southpaw went 3-6 with a 6.21 ERA.

1B Allen Craig was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and will rejoin the Red Sox Tuesday. Craig, optioned to Pawtucket on May 9, hit .274 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 93 games in Triple-A. Craig was batting .135 with a homer and two RBIs at the time of his demotion.

RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and will join the team Tuesday. Cook, acquired prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations, begins his third stint in the majors with the Red Sox this season.

C Sandy Leon returns to the team Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after Monday’s game. Leon, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on July 20, hit .263 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 26 games with Pawtucket after clearing waivers.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez tightroped out two bases-loaded, nobody-out jams Monday to walk away with the eighth win of his rookie campaign. Rodriguez gave up two runs -- one earned -- in a brief five-inning outing. “I just try to get out of that inning, try to do the best I can do so I don’t give up too many runs in those innings,” said Rodriguez, who became the first Red Sox pitcher to defeat the Yankees twice in a season before age 23 since Lynn McGlothen in 1972. Rodriguez coughed up seven hits and walked three while striking out four Monday.

DH David Ortiz isn’t having any problems hitting New York pitching lately. After hitting two home runs against the New York Mets over the weekend, Ortiz slugged another against their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, in Monday’s 4-3 win. It was the 495th of Ortiz’s career, inching him closer to the 500-home run club. “It’s exciting for every one of us,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s bigger than a lot of things that are happening right now.” Ortiz now has three homers in four games, 14 since the All-Star break, and 29 in 2015.

LF Hanley Ramirez (fatigued right shoulder) was held out of the lineup Monday. Ramirez has never been able to find a rhythm since opening the season on a tear with 10 home runs in the month of April. “This is not me,” Ramirez told the Boston Herald. “I‘m such a good hitter and I can’t look like that on the field.” Ramirez is batting .249 (100-for-401) over 105 games in 2015.

RHP Jean Machi pitched the ninth and picked up the save Monday despite allowing a hit and three walks and forcing in a run with a bases-loaded walk in his one inning of work. Machi was recently thrust into the closer role after fellow reliever Junichi Tazawa lost the job. “Those last three outs of the game are hard to get,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We kind of dumped him into that role recently. He’s going to continue to get that opportunity.”

C Ryan Hanigan, who didn’t play Saturday and Sunday due to a sore right calf, returned to the lineup Monday. He went 1-for-4.