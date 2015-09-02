CF Mookie Betts was thrown out on an eighth-inning double-steal attempt that could have changed the complexion of Monday’s game. Trailing 3-1 with one out and two on in the inning, Betts bolted for third but was thrown out in a close play. “At that point, we figured it was a good risk,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. Lovullo challenged the play, but the call was confirmed by the officials in Secaucus, N.J. “I was on the base, then as everything kind of unfolded my foot was on the whole time,” said Betts, whose leadoff single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to eight games. “I felt like when he rolled over he pushed me off the bag.”

LF Hanley Ramirez is an outfielder no longer, as the Red Sox officially pulled the plug on the nearly year-long experiment of Ramirez in left field before Tuesday’s game. Ramirez, who has missed five straight games with right shoulder fatigue, took ground balls at first base again Tuesday and figures to split time with rookie Travis Shaw and the newly recalled Allen Craig at the position for the remainder of the season. “The timing of Hanley’s injury is pushing him back a little bit,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said, via ESPN.com. “It’s just condensing that ability to go and play left field until he transitions to first base.” Boston will fill the void by rotating the young trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Rusney Castillo in the outfield.

2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) began baserunning drills. The Red Sox remain hopeful Pedroia will be able to return to the lineup within the next two weeks.

LHP Henry Owens pitched well in his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Aug. 4, but still took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and a walk in five innings. Owens, who has made four starts since, has a chance to improve on those numbers when he faces the Yankees for the first time at Fenway Park on Wednesday. However, Owens won’t be the only one making adjustments. “We’ve seen him and hopefully we have a good approach against him and he’s not on his game,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s what you hope for.”

RHP Rick Porcello struck out a career-high 13 batters Tuesday, joining the legendary Pedro Martinez as the only two pitchers to record a baker’s dozen punchouts against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Unfortunately, Porcello’s fireballs weren’t enough to get a win despite giving up one earned run -- three total -- on five hits and a walk in eight innings. Porcello, who fell to 6-12 on the season, has 60 strikeouts and 10 walks in his last 12 starts.