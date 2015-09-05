LHP Wade Miley goes for his team-high 11th win for the third time when he faces the Philadelphia Phillies in Saturday’s middle game of a three-game series. Miley has a loss and a no-decision in his last two starts, allowing nine runs on 22 hits in 12 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies. Miley has worked at least five innings in each of his last 15 starts.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. came on and struck Ryan Howard out on three pitches to end the game for his first major league save.

RHP Joe Kelly won his seventh straight start with a strong six-inning effort in Friday night’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up two runs in a 29-pitch fourth inning that was fueled by 1B Allen Craig’s failure to get both outs on a double play. Kelly, banished to the minor leagues earlier this season, has allowed just eight earned runs in his last six starts as he continues to mix in more slower stuff with his hard fastball.

RHP Steven Wright, on the disabled list with a concussion, is making progress. “He was seen by doctors. There were improvements, but he’ll be seen by them again on Tuesday,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said Sept. 4.

RF Jackie Bradley Jr. walked and scored in the fifth inning and then drilled his sixth homer in his last 22 games in the seventh -- six homers in 22 games after five in his first 188 games in the big leagues. Baseball’s top hitter since Aug. 9 has seen 17 of his last 23 hits go for extra bases. He is hitting .423 with .474 on-base and .915 slugging percent in his last 22 games.

CF Mookie Betts extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games with a pair of doubles. He also drew a walk and is 14-for-41 with eight extra-base hits during his streak. He notched his 57th RBI out of the leadoff spot and came in leading the major leagues in that category. Nine of his last 15 hits have gone for extra bases.

2B Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list (for the second time) since July 25 because of a hamstring injury, is expected to return Sept. 10.