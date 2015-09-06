LHP Wade Miley achieved a bit personal history Saturday, throwing his first complete game in his 130th career start in a 9-2 victory.

SS Xander Bogaerts put his speed on display Saturday after clubbing a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, advancing to third on the throw home and subsequently scoring on an error to complete an essential inside-the-park grand slam. “Bogaerts can run,” teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. said. “He’s nothing to be sleeping on. He can run pretty well, especially for a big 6-foot-3 shortstop.” Bogaerts, who added an RBI-groundout in the eighth to finish with four RBIs, isn’t known for his speed but says he wants to reach the 15-stolen base plateau before the end of the year. Bogaerts is third on the team with seven steals in 130 games this season.

DH David Ortiz didn’t quite reach Ted Williams’ famous red seat in right field at Fenway Park with his fourth-inning solo home run, but the longtime Boston Red Sox designated hitter did manage to pass Teddy Ballgame in a different way during Saturday’s 9-2 victory. Ortiz hooked a ball around Pesky’s Pole for his 496th career home run and his 30th of the season, setting a new franchise record with his ninth 30-homer season to pass the iconic Williams, who had eight in his 19 seasons. “We’re all engaged every time he comes to the plate,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s an exciting time for every one of us. No matter what we try to say to downplay it, he’s reaching a pretty impressive milestone.” Ortiz needs only four more homers to become the 27th player in MLB history to hit 500 career home runs.

LF Hanley Ramirez’s season may be over after the Red Sox placed him on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with right shoulder inflammation.