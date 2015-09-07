INF Deven Marrero was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox placed LF/INF Hanley Ramirez on the disabled list Saturday. Marrero went 1-for-7 in six games for Boston earlier this year. He hit .256/.316/.344 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 102 games for Pawtucket.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning. Of his past 26 hits, 19 have been for extra bases. In 24 games since Aug. 9, he is 33-for-79 (.418) with a .465 on-base percentage and .899 slugging percentage.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez went seven innings of one-run ball against the Phillies on Sunday, earning the win to improve to 9-5. The rookie has pitched 152 2/3 innings this season, above his previous high of 145 in 2013 and well above the 120 innings he pitched last season. The Red Sox plan to monitor his innings the rest of the season. The team has not set an innings cap for Rodriguez yet. Manager Torey Lovullo said the preference would be to space out his starts rather than shut him down completely.

DH David Ortiz left the Sunday game with right calf tightness. He is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated when he comes in Monday.

2B Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list since July 23 with a right hamstring strain, ran the bases before Sunday’s game. He will re-evaluated by the Red Sox’s medical team Tuesday and could be activated after that.

3B Pablo Sandoval missed a third consecutive game due to back tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Sandoval is probable for the Monday game against the Blue Jays. Sandoval will be re-evaluated Monday before a determination is made.