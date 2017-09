RHP Roman Mendez was claimed by the Red Sox off waivers from the Texas Rangers, and he was active for Friday night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston transferred RHP Koji Uehara to the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Koji Uehara was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. The move was made to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Roman Mendez, who was claimed by the Red Sox off waivers from the Texas Rangers.