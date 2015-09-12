RHP Roman Mendez was claimed by the Red Sox off waivers from the Texas Rangers, and he was active for Friday night’s game. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston transferred RHP Koji Uehara to the 60-day disabled list.

LHP Wade Miley pitched well, throwing seven innings of three-run baseball and leaving with a 4-3 lead Friday. He struck out five and walked none, retiring 11 in a row at one point after a rough start.

2B Brock Holt left the game in the seventh inning with upper back spasms. He was replaced by Josh Rutledge. There was no timetable for his return.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, combining with David Ortiz for a catalyst in two key innings for Boston. His .321 batting average remains the best of Friday’s nine starters.

RHP Junichi Tazawa blew a save for the third straight appearance against the Rays, giving up four runs in a third of an inning. He cited poor location on his fastball, but it’s his seventh blown save this season, dropping to 2-7.

