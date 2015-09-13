1B Travis Shaw hit his third homer in his last five games and the rookie now has 10 in just 143 at-bats this season.

CF Mookie Betts hit a first-inning grounder toward right that Logan Forsythe corralled but couldn’t make a throw on. That extended Betts’ hitting streak to 17 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Betts has hits in 25 of his last 26 games and is shining in the leadoff spot. “I dunno man, I‘m just trying to swing at good pitches and give me a chance at some hits,” he said.

DH David Ortiz hit his 500th home run in the fifth inning, joining Jimmie Foxx, Ted Williams and Manny Ramirez as former Red Sox players in the 500-homer club. Boston is the only team that has four players with 500 homers. “It’s something you don’t see every day, so it’s very special,” Ortiz said.

2B Dustin Pedroia, just recently back from a long absence due to injury, hit a home run and double in the same game for the first time since June 19, 2014, at Oakland.