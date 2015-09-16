FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF/INF Hanley Ramirez, who is on the 15-day disabled list due to fatigue in his right shoulder, is progressing, and he might return to the lineup soon. “Hanley is spot on,” Boston’s acting manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s been taking ground balls and throwing to bases. He feels good. The confidence and knowing he is healthy is coming along.” The Red Sox are still being careful, making sure he is building up enough strength in the shoulder.

2B Dustin Pedroia will be in the starting lineup for the final two games of the series, Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said. The Red Sox gave him a break Monday to be careful with his hamstring, which kept him out for 42 games before he returned Sept. 8.

