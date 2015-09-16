1B Travis Shaw seems to have found his power stroke. His game-tying solo homer in the top of the eighth off LHP Brian Matusz Tuesday sent the game into extra innings. Shaw now has four homers in his last eight games, and he’s given the Red Sox a boost.

RHP Joe Kelly tried for his ninth straight victory Wednesday but left with a lot of questions. He came out after only 2 1/3 innings due to what the club called “right shoulder tightness and fatigue.” Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said they’re going to re-evaluate the situation on Wednesday, but some of the comments made it seem like Kelly might be done for 2015. “We just decided that it was the best thing to do to pull him out and re-evaluate him tomorrow,” Lovullo said.

SS Xander Bogaerts remains hot. He got an RBI single in Tuesday’s match-up with the Orioles and now has a six-game hitting streak. In addition, Bogaerts has hits in 23 of his last 25 games.

CF Mookie Betts keeps on hitting. He went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in Tuesday’s loss and now has hits in 27 of his last 29 games, batting .357 in that time. He’s also got 27 runs scored and 21 RBIs in that time.

DH David Ortiz made a little more history in Tuesday’s game. He hit career home run No. 500 on Saturday, and his sacrifice fly in the fifth gave him 1,629 career RBIs, moving him past Harold Baines for 31st place in baseball history.

2B Dustin Pedroia will be in the starting lineup for the final two games of the series, Boston interim manager Torey Lovullo said. The Red Sox gave him a break Monday to be careful with his hamstring, which kept him out for 42 games before he returned Sept. 8.

2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Monday’s game as Boston is being very careful with his troublesome hamstring that put him on the disabled list for 42 games. Pedroia’s double in the top of the fifth sparked a three-run rally that helped the Red Sox briefly tie the game, and it’s easy to see how much he helps the offense. He went 3-for-6 in Tuesday’s loss.

RHP Junichi Tazawa will not pitch again this season. Lovullo said after Tuesday’s game that the team will shut him down. He said there’s no injury but they just want him to get some rest and kind of re-charge his batteries. Tazawa finished the season 2-7 with a 4.14 ERA in 61 games. “I just want to make this perfectly clear,” Lovullo said. “There was no injury. There was nothing behind this other than to give him a rest. He could pitch if we asked him to.”