LHP Wade Miley will make his 30th start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Miley allowed seven hits and three runs on Sept. 11 in a no-decision at Tampa Bay in Boston’s 8-4 loss. In his previous start, he allowed five hits and two runs over nine innings in a win over Philadelphia on Sept. 5. He is 1-2 with a 9.24 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays, including a 1-1 record with a 6.55 ERA in two starts this season, both at Toronto.

RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder tightness and fatigue) left his start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning. He returned to Boston for an MRI on Wednesday and it showed only inflammation and no structural damage. But he out for the rest of the season. “I feel fine and everything checked out, which is a relief,” Kelly said Friday before the 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “I didn’t think anything was wrong but it’s good to know for sure.”

2B Dustin Pedroia was given the day off for the 6-1 loss on Friday to the Toronto Blue Jays. He came off the disabled list Sept. 8 after missing 41 games with a right hamstring strain. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said he wanted to give Pedroia a day to grow accustomed to the spongy artificial turf at Rogers Centre. “We have to put his health before anything else,” Lovullo said. “He was fighting me (on Thursday‘s) plane trip and woke up fighting me again (Friday). But we have to stay strong in these situations.”

LHP Rich Hill will make his second start with Boston in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. With RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder discomfort) out for the season after leaving his start on Tuesday, the Red Sox have gaps to fill in the rotation that interim manager Torey Lovullo referred to as a “juggling act.” Hill, 35, spent the season in Triple-A before the Red Sox selected his contract from Pawtucket on Sept. 8. He allowed one hit and no runs over seven innings in a no-decision outing at Tampa Bay last Sunday, a 2-0 Boston win in 13 innings.

3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) did not play Friday in the 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and is doubtful for the second game of the three-game series on Saturday. He was sent back to the team hotel three hours before the game with a 102-degree temperature. INF/OF Brock Holt played third base on Friday.