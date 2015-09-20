OF Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped a 0-for-21 drought with an RBI double in the seventh inning of the 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. He hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the ninth inning to finish 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “One of those things where you’ve got to keep swinging,” he said. “That’s the only way you’re going get yourself out of it. My rhythm has been off a little bit. Hopefully things will sync back up.”

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the lineup Saturday and was 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk in the 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He extended his hit streak to eight games. He did not play Friday because interim manager Torey Lovullo wanted to give him time to get used to the spongy artificial turf at Rogers Centre. Pedroia was activated from the disabled list Sept. 8 after missing 41 games with a strained right hamstring.

RHP Jean Machi suffered a left ear contusion after he tripped and fell Saturday in the bullpen.

LHP Rich Hill will make his second start of the season for Boston Sunday in the finale of a three-game set against Toronto at Rogers Centre.

3B Pablo Sandoval (illness) missed his second straight game Saturday after being sent back to the team hotel before the game Friday with a 102-degree temperature. INF/OF Brock Holt started at third base for the second game in a row Saturday and was 2-for-5 with two doubles in the 7-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.