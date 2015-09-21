1B Travis Shaw was 3-for-4 with two RBIs Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his sixth game of the season with three or more hits. He has reached base in 12 straight games.

SS Xander Bogaerts was 2-for-5 Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is batting .390 (16-for-41) in that span. He has hit safely in 26 of his past 28 games.

RF Mookie Betts led off the game with a walk on Sunday in the 4-3 win over Toronto to extend his on-base streak to 23 games to equal 2B Dustin Pedroia (April 24-May 19) for the longest such streak for Boston this season. He was 0-for-4 Sunday after the walk to end his 19-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays. He batted .407 (33-for-81) in that span.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his 20th start the season Monday in the opener of a four-game game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He has held the opposition to one earned run in each of his past three starts and in four of his past five starts. He is 3-1 with a 1.72 ERA in his past five starts. He set a career high of nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings Monday in taking the loss in the Baltimore Orioles’ 2-0 win. He has faced the Rays once, July 31 at Fenway Park when he allowed three earned runs on six hits over five innings and did not factor in the decision.

LHP Rich Hill pitched his second straight seven-inning outing Sunday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has had 10 strikeouts in each of his starts since his contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sept. 8. He did not factor in the decision Sept. 13 when he held the Tampa Bay Rays to one hit. He earned the victory on Sunday, his first in the majors since July 14, 2013, and his first as a starter since June 19, 2009. His two starts with Boston are his first two in the majors since 2009. “I can’t say enough about what he did today,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He had a tiny little hiccup there where he gave up a couple of runs (three runs in the second inning) but he rebounded. He retired 16 of 18 and gave us a chance to maneuver in the bullpen. He keeps guys off balance, he’s got fastball command, he’s got two, sometimes three, secondary pitches that he can throw for a strike at any time and he’s comfortable and confident. It’s a really good ingredient.” Hill started the season with the Washington Nationals Triple-A team at Syracuse and was released in June. He made two starts for the independent Long Island Ducks before the Red Sox signed him to a minor-league deal in August and assigned him to the Triple-A Pawtucket.

3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the Red Sox lineup for the series finale Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and was 0-for-4 in the 4-3 Boston win. He did reach base on an error in the eighth and scored the eventual winning run on a sacrifice fly. Sandoval missed the first two games of the series after being sent back to team hotel with a 102-degrees temperature three hours before the game on Friday. He left the game Sunday after his spring home in the top of the eighth because he was feeling lightheaded. INF Deven Marrero took over at third base for the final two innings.