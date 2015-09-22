SS Xander Bogaerts saved his best for last in the Red Sox’s 8-7 win over the Rays. After committing a throwing error in the top of the seventh, he doubled home a run in the bottom half, then hit a game-winning grand slam in the eighth. His first career slam (Boston’s second of the season and first since April 6) capped a career-high five-RBI night. He is 18-for-46 (.391) with a .587 slugging percentage during his 10-game hitting streak, with multi-hit efforts in seven of the 10 games. Bogaerts became the first Red Sox player to hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning or later since Rico Brogna did it, also against Tampa Bay, on Aug. 14, 2000. “For me, he should win a Gold Glove, and that speaks volumes how hard he’s worked,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, taking his second shot at becoming the second Red Sox rookie left-hander since 1950 to win 10 games, gave up three runs on his first nine pitches Monday night. He settled down after the four hits and worked through six innings in a no-decision. He has allowed nine earned runs in his past six starts, covering 36 1/3 innings.

DH David Ortiz went a frustrating 0-for-5 Monday, coming close to an eighth-inning home run with a long fly ball that was dropped by CF Kevin Kiermaier for a two-base error. He is in an 0-for-9 in the past two games.

UT Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) will come off the disabled list only when he is ready to make his debut as a first baseman -- and when he is pain-free. “He won’t be taken off the DL until he can play defense,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “That was outlined to him in the initial meeting with (president of baseball operations) Dave (Dombrowski), that he would not come off just to hit.”

2B Dustin Pedroia singled his last three times up, two of the hits not leaving the infield, and he matched his season high with a 10-game hitting streak. He is 18-for-47 (.383) during the streak and has raised his batting average to .301. He has hit safely in 20 consecutive home games, batting .402 over that span, and he has multiple hits in six of his past seven games overall. The three total bases Monday gave him 2,195 for his career, moving him past Nomar Garciaparra into 13th place on the club’s all-time list.

LHP Henry Owens makes his ninth major league start, his first against Tampa Bay, in the second game of a four-game series Tuesday night. Owens is coming off his best big league start, 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday. He struck out four, and for the first time, walked none in getting his third victory. He has yielded nine hits and one run in 13 innings over his past two starts, and he has allowed one or no earned runs in four of his past five starts -- one of two American League pitchers who have four such starts since Aug. 21 (Yankees rookie Luis Severino is the other).