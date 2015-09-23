LHP Brian Johnson, out since Aug. 2 with a left elbow injury, is rehabbing in Florida but hasn’t progressed and will be re-evaluated Oct. 1.

SS Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 11 games with a leadoff double in the third inning Tuesday, but made a couple of questionable decisions on the base paths that proved costly in a narrow loss. Bogaerts, who hit the game-winning grand slam late in Monday’s come-from-behind victory, was doubled off at second base after a third-inning fly out and was thrown out at second in the eighth. “Just an aggressive read,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We talk about giving these guys a little bit of freedom on the bases, to be creative and take chances. I just think we didn’t pick the right time to make that type of play. The ball that Xander hit, I think we have to be 100 percent safe at second base.”

C Christian Vazquez, who has missed the entire season with Tommy John surgery, will report and play in the Florida Instructional League, but will only hit. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

LHP Henry Owens saw his streak of 15 1/3 scoreless innings snapped in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s loss. Owens held the Tampa Bay Rays hitless through four innings and retired the first 12 batters he faced on 38 pitches, but wilted midway through the outing. Owens gave up all five runs, four earned, on seven hits and two walks and struck out five over 7 1/3 innings. “I was a little overzealous at times,” Owens said. “Efficiency was definitely there early, and you know, we came out strongly early. We just have to keep the momentum on our side, get them back in the dugout and keep hitting.” Owens fell to 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA after his ninth start of 2015.

RHP Clay Buchholz (right elbow strain) likely won’t pitch before the season ends despite initial hopes that he would be able to return in September. Buchholz, placed on the 60-day disabled list July 11, threw long toss from 60 to 90 feet Tuesday. “We’re creeping up on him not being able to throw in a game unless something starts to move forward quickly,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said, via WEEI.com. Buchholz has missed 62 games this season and is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings over 18 starts in 2015.

3B Pablo Sandoval (severe upper-respiratory infection) missed his second straight game Tuesday after departing from Sunday’s game with dizziness. Sandoval, oft-criticized for his conditioning, will miss a few more days according to Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo. Sandoval is batting .245 (115-for-470) with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs over 126 games in 2015.