UT Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) hasn’t improved and remains day-to-day. “We’re continuing on the same path with Hanley,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He still feels some soreness and some weakness in his right shoulder, and we’re just going to be consistent with what we’ve done up to this point.” Ramirez, placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 5, is hitting .249 (100-for-401) with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs in 105 games this year.

RHP Jean Machi’s stay in Wednesday night’s game was a brief one, as the reliever gave up a home run to Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera and nearly hit RF Steven Souza Jr. in the head on the next pitch, resulting in his ejection. “It was a slider that got away from him,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t think it merited an ejection.” Rays manager Kevin Cash agreed with Lovullo but understood the decision. “Personally, no I did not (think it was intentional),” Cash said. “But I understand the umpire, any time you get around anybody’s head. They’re trying to get the call right, and they’re trying to protect all of our players.”

RHP Rick Porcello pitched better than his final numbers indicate Wednesday, as he didn’t allow a runner to reach third base until the seventh inning. However, he struggled near the end in a hard-luck loss. “We gave up a bunch of hits, but they were all singles,” said Porcello, who gave up three runs -- two earned -- on 11 hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. “There were no extra-base hits until the eighth. We could manage with singles. We got a couple of double plays. I felt pretty good out there.” Porcello (8-14) owns a 5.04 ERA with 134 strikeouts over 26 starts in 2015.

3B Pablo Sandoval (upper-respiratory infection) missed his third consecutive game Wednesday. However, the Red Sox aren’t considering shutting him down just yet -- even with only 11 games remaining in the season. “We’re really careful with that shut-down phrase,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “We don’t want any player to feel like, ‘Hey, the season’s over. Let’s go eat crab cakes.’ That’s not what we’re about. We want to make sure that these guys are coming here to work -- that’s their job.” Sandoval is taking antibiotics to fight a fever and will need another day or two to recuperate, according to Lovullo. Sandoval, who is hitless in his past seven at-bats, is batting .245 (115-for-470) with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 126 games this season.