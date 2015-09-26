LHP Wade Miley pitched well the first two times through the order Thursday, but the third time didn’t turn out to be a charm. Wade, who held Tampa Bay scoreless through five innings, fell apart in the sixth, giving up three runs. “I just didn’t execute pitches,” said Miley, who took a loss after giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings. “I was in situations where I was in pretty good counts and just didn’t make a pitch I needed to make.” Miley (11-11) left after serving up a solo home run in the seventh, exiting a game with the Red Sox trailing for just the second time in his past 10 starts. “He just started to make some mistakes out over the middle of the plate,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. Miley has a 4.39 ERA over 31 starts.

DH David Ortiz fell into an 0-for-15 slump after hitting his 501st career home run, but he broke out of it in a big way Thursday. Ortiz launched a two-run blast in the first inning -- his 36th of the season and No. 502 of his career. The homer resulted in Ortiz’s 100th and 101st RBIs of the season, giving Ortiz his ninth 100-RBI campaign to tie Ted Williams for most in Red Sox history. Ortiz also recorded his franchise-best sixth season of at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs, one more than Jimmie Foxx and Manny Ramirez. He is batting .266 (136-for-511) on the year.

LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was shut down for the rest of the season Thursday, interim manager Torey Lovullo announced.

LHP Craig Breslow, a veteran reliever, will make his first major league start when he faces Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen on Saturday.

3B Pablo Sandoval was diagnosed with pneumonia Wednesday night and will be re-evaluated Saturday.