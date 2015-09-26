SS Xander Bogaerts, a night after having his career-best 12-game hitting streak snapped, had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored Friday. The RBI was his 80th. He has reached base in 23 consecutive games while notching his 17th three-hit game and 55th multiple-hit game of the season.

RF Mookie Betts, twice injured running trying to battle the wall at Fenway Park, reached over that wall to rob Chris Davis of what would have been his 44th homer of the season -- saving Hill’s shutout. “When he hit it, I didn’t know if it would go way over or just a little,” Betts said. “I’ve had some experience going over the wall, so I just kind of braced myself.”

DH David Ortiz stroked three doubles and drove in three runs Friday, delivering RBIs 102 through 104 Friday night. It was the second three-double game of his career and gave him 581 in his career, passing Wade Boggs and Albert Pujols and into 19th place on the all-time list. The three RBIs gave him 1,637 and moved him past Ernie Banks into 30th place on that list. With 1,101 extra-base hits, he went past Eddie Murray into 19th place in that category.

2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in 35 straight games against the AL East, the longest such streak by a Red Sox player since Manny Ramirez reached in 35 straight bridging 2001 and ‘02, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Elias said it is the longest single-season streak by a Boston player since Wade Boggs reached in 45 straight games within the division in 1985.

LHP Rich Hill continued his amazing resurgence with his third straight strong outing at Fenway Park on Friday night. This time, he pitched a two-hitter for his second major league shutout, his first since 2006 and the Red Sox’s first of the season. After pitching seven shutout innings and allowing one run in his first big-league start since 2009 and allowing three runs in seven innings in his second -- striking out 10 in both -- Hill gave up a leadoff single in Friday’s game and didn’t allow another hit until an infield single started the ninth. The game ended with right fielder Mookie Betts taking a two-run homer away from Chris Davis.

LHP Craig Breslow will make the first start of his major league career when he faces the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday. Breslow, 0-3 with a 4.53 ERA in 43 games this season, has made 522 appearances, all in relief, and is expected to throw about 40 pitches as the Red Sox look to stretch out their rotation for the final days. As far as who follows Breslow, interim manager Torey Lovullo said, “It will all work off of what Breslow gives us. If Craig walks through four innings, which is possible, and we’re winning the game, we’re going to look to win the game. We’ll maneuver our bullpen the way we would if we had a lead in the fifth or sixth inning.”

RHP Clay Buchholz, still hoping to return to the mound at some point during the final week of the season, threw 20 “front-toss” pitches (the catcher in front of home plate) in the bullpen on Friday. “The report was that there was a lot of energy, a lot of intensity; he was finishing the pitches,” interim manager Torey Lovullo said of the pitcher, out since July 11 with an elbow injury. “The conversation I had with Clay after, he was very encouraged, pain-free. Those are the things we’re looking for.”