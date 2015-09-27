INF Yoan Moncada was named the Red Sox’s Minor League Base Runner of the Year after the 20-year-old Cuban prospect stole 49 bases over 81 games with Class-A Greenville. Moncada, named to the Baseball America Low-A All-Star Team, hit .278 with eight homers and 38 RBIs.

LHP Williams Jerez was named the Red Sox’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

1B Sam Travis was named the Red Sox’s Minor League Offensive Player of the Year. Travis, a 22-year-old second-round draft choice in 2014, hit .307 (150-for-489) with nine home runs and 78 RBIs over 131 games split between Class-A Salem and Double-A Portland in 2015.

SS Javier Guerrera was named the Red Sox’s Minor League Defensive Player of the Year. Guerrera, a 20-year-old, had a .954 fielding percentage (97 errors in 589 chances) over 113 games with Class-A Greenville and hit 279 with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs this season.

LHP Craig Breslow had never started a game before Saturday, but that didn’t seem to matter very much.

3B Pablo Sandoval (pneumonia) is likely done for the season after the Red Sox announced he won’t travel with the team.