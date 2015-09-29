1B Travis Shaw snapped an 0-for-16 hitless skid with a single in the second inning and then hit a two-run home run in the sixth. He was 4-for-41 in his first 16 road games but is batting .350 (14-for-40) in his last 10 away games since Aug. 30.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run and seven hits over six innings during his final start of his rookie season. He beat the Yankees for the third time. He became the first Boston rookie southpaw since John Curtis in 1972 to reach double-digit victories. Rodriguez finished his first season with 121 2/3 innings for the Red Sox after throwing 48 1/3 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He will likely be in the plans for Boston’s 2016 rotation after going 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA in his last seven starts.

OF Rusney Castillo has made 21 straight starts in left field but did not play Monday. Castillo was going to have a day off and manger Torey Lovullo said they discovered his upper right quad was strained while feeling fatigue and tenderness. He is day-to-day but Lovullo said he expects Castillo to play Tuesday.

DH David Ortiz had the day off Monday. The Red Sox had scheduled days off for him earlier in the month but did not want to interrupt his pursuit of 500 home runs. Ortiz reached 500 home runs Sept. 12 and was 5-for-22 on Boston’s recent homestand.

LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was not with the Red Sox Monday and will not be with them again Tuesday since he was given permission to start rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday with his personal trainer. He was shut down for the season last Thursday.

RHP Rick Porcello took a tough loss when he last faced the Yankees and he will make his 27th start Tuesday night in New York. Porcello last faced the Yankees Sept. 1 in Boston and during a 3-1 loss, he struck out 13 while allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits in eight innings. Porcello is 4-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 10 starts against the Yankees. Porcello has split his four starts since last facing the Yankees and allowed three runs (two earned) and 11 hits over seven innings Wednesday against Tampa Bay.