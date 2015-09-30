LHP Wade Miley will try to get his 50th career victory Wednesday night when he faces the Yankees. Miley is 49-46 in his career and has been stuck on win No. 49 since pitching a complete game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sept. 5. Miley last pitched Thursday against Tampa Bay and took the loss when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miley is 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in two starts against the Yankees this season and has a 5.18 ERA in four career starts against them. One of those starts was in the April 10 game in New York, when the Red Sox needed 19 innings to get a 6-5 victory.

RHP Steven Wright (concussion symptoms) is still feeling headaches and spent Tuesday in Pittsburgh with Dr. Micky Collins. Wright was placed on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 15 and moved to the 15-day DL on Aug. 28. Manager Torey Lovullo said it is doubtful Wright will pitch again this season.

OF Rusney Castillo missed his second straight game with a strained right upper quad, which felt fatigue and tenderness. Castillo was cleared by Boston’s medical staff but manager Torey Lovullo decided to give him another day to prevent any possible further injury.

LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was not with the Red Sox Monday and will not be with them again Tuesday since he was given permission to start rehabbing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday with his personal trainer. He was shut down for the season last Thursday.

RHP Rick Porcello ended his first season with Boston by allowing four runs and six hits in eight innings. Porcello allowed all the runs in the first and four of the hits in the opening inning. After the shaky start, Porcello allowed five baserunners the rest of the way and highlighted hit outing by striking out LF Brett Gardner looking on a 73 mph curveball with a man on third for the final out of the seventh and getting DH Alex Rodriguez on a strikeout for the first out of the eighth. Porcello finished the season 9-14 and a 5.02 ERA. The pitch resulted in a called strike three and Porcello ended his season with a 9-15 record after allowing four runs (all in the first inning) and six hits in seven innings.

RHP Clay Buchholz (tightness in right elbow) had a long toss session and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said there are no plans to pitch him in a game and the long toss sessions are for his well-being and peace of mind going into the offseason. Buchholz has been on the disabled list since July 11 and had a platelet-rich plasma injection July 22.