SS Xander Bogaerts is tied with Houston’s Jose Altuve for the American League lead in hits with 194. Bogaerts is bidding to become the third Red Sox player in the last 18 years to lead the league in hits. The other two are Adrian Gonzalez (2011) and Dustin Pedroia (2008).

RF Rusney Castillo returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an upper right quad strain. He finished 0-for-4 but also made a perfect throw from right field to prevent Yankees OF Chris Young from scoring in the fourth inning.

DH David Ortiz had his second game off in the series as he is dealing with general soreness at the end of the season. In the two games he played at Yankee Stadium, he was lifted after two or three plate appearances. Manager Torey Lovullo said it is possible Ortiz would do the same this weekend but wanted to talk to the slugger after the game about a plan.

LHP Rich Hill allowed five runs in 29 innings (1.55 ERA) during his four late-season starts for the Red Sox. He also struck out 36 hitters and allowed no runs in 26 of his innings. He made a quality start Thursday in a loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs in six innings.

LHP Henry Owens will conclude his rookie season Friday night when the Red Sox visit Cleveland. He is coming off his longest career outings. In his last three starts, Owens reached the eighth inning each time, allowing five runs and 16 hits over 22 2/3 innings. He has turned in two scoreless outings sandwiched around allowing five runs and seven hits Sept. 22 against Tampa Bay. Owens has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his past nine starts, including Sunday, when he allowed three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Orioles.