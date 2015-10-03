SS Xander Bogaerts is tied with Houston’s Jose Altuve for the American League lead in hits with 194. Bogaerts is bidding to become the third Red Sox player in the last 18 years to lead the league in hits. The other two are Adrian Gonzalez (2011) and Dustin Pedroia (2008).

SS Xander Bogaerts began play Friday tied with Houston’s Jose Altuve for the American League lead in hits with 194. Bogaerts is bidding to become the third Red Sox player in the last 18 years to lead the league in hits. The other two are Adrian Gonzalez (2011) and Dustin Pedroia (2008).

OF Mookie Betts drew a walk in the eighth inning, and has now reached base safely in each of his last 35 games. That’s the longest on-base streak by a Red Sox player since DH David Ortiz’s 35-game streak from June 23, 2012, to May 7, 2013.

DH David Ortiz’s two-run home run in the fourth inning was his 37th of the year and the 503rd of his career, one shy of tying him with Eddie Murray for 26th on the all-time list. The two RBIs gives the 39-year-old Ortiz 107 for the year. “David wants to go out and play, and let his teammates see him play,” said manager Torey Lovullo, who left it up to Ortiz to decide whether he would play in Friday’s game.

LHP Craig Breslow will start Saturday’s game. It will be the 35-year-old Breslow’s second major league start. His first 522 major league appearances were as a reliever. His first major league start came on Sept. 26 of this year, vs. Baltimore, when he became the oldest Red Sox pitcher ever to make his first career start. Breslow pitched four scoreless innings in that start.

LHP Henry Owens made his 11th major league start Friday, and gave up seven runs on 10 hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings. It was not one of Owens’ better starts, but acting manager Torey Lovullo said he was encouraged by how Owens pitched in his first starts at the major league level. “I told Henry he should be proud of the year he’s had,” Lovullo said. “He got to the big leagues and he did a good job while he was here.”