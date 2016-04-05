LHP Craig Kimbrel, the Red Sox’s new closer, opens the season with a 1.63 career ERA. That’s the lowest of any reliever in major league history with a minimum of 250 appearances. Since the start of the 2011 season, Kimbrel has a major league-leading 224 saves.

DH David Ortiz will make his 14th career Opening Day start Tuesday in Cleveland, 13 of them as the designated hitter. Ortiz will pass Don Baylor’s major league record of 13 Opening Day starts as a DH.

2B Dustin Pedroia will make his 10th consecutive Opening Day start at second base on Tuesday vs. Cleveland. The only Red Sox player with a longer Opening Day streak at any single position was Carl Yastrzemski, who started 12 straight Opening Days in left field from 1961-72.

LHP David Price will make his Red Sox debut as the Opening Day starter Tuesday vs. Cleveland. Price made four starts in spring training and had a 2.81 ERA, with 15 strikeouts in 16 innings. He is undefeated in six career starts at Progressive Field, going 4-0 with a 2.15 ERA. That’s the second-lowest ERA at Progressive Field among active pitchers, with a minimum of six starts.