OF Mookie Betts, who hit a home run on Opening Day last year, hit a two-run homer in the third inning on Tuesday. “I hit a couple balls good in batting practice that didn’t reach the track, so I didn’t think it was going to be my day, but I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it,” Betts said. According to ESPN Stats, Betts, 23, is the youngest Red Sox player in the last 100 years to hit Opening Day home runs in multiple seasons.

DH David Ortiz, who is retiring at the end of the season, had a double and a home run on Opening Day. The home run was the 504th of his career, tying him with Eddie Murray for 26th place in Major League Baseball history. The double was the 585th of Ortiz’s career, tying him with Rafael Palmeiro for 17th place on the all-time list. “He’s smart and he’s dangerous. I wish he retired this year,” Indians manager Terry Francona of Ortiz.

LHP David Price struck out 10 in six innings to get the win on Tuesday over the Indians at Progressive Field, where Price is unbeatable. In seven career starts there, he is 5-0 with a 2.77 ERA. In 14 career starts against Cleveland overall, Price is 10-2 with a 2.24 ERA. “It was a good win. I threw the ball well most of the time, we made some good defensive plays and got some big hits,” Price said.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who is in the second year of a five-year, $95 million contract, was on the bench for Opening Day, having lost his job to INF Travis Shaw. Sandoval hit .245 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI last season. Manager John Farrell said “this is going to be a different beginning to a season” for Sandoval. “His role has changed,” Farrell said.