3B Travis Shaw, who was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, a three-hour drive south of Cleveland, has a career .433 batting average (13-for-30) vs. the Indians. That is the second-highest career average vs. Cleveland for active players with a minimum of 25 plate appearances against the Indians.

RHP Joe Kelly’s 2016 debut was put on hold for 24 hours when his scheduled start Thursday in Cleveland was postponed due to inclement weather. Kelly will start for the Red Sox on Friday in Toronto. Kelly went 8-0 over his final nine starts of 2015. His eight-game winning streak is tied with Texas’ Cole Hamels for the longest active streak in the American League.

DH David Ortiz, in his farewell season, homered in each of the Red Sox’s first two games. Only two Red Sox players hit home runs in the club’s first three games of a season: Mike Greenwell in 1989 and Bobby Doerr in 1941. According to Elias, Ortiz is also just the second player in major league history age 40 or older to homer in his team’s first two games. The other was Ted Williams in 1960.

LHP David Price will start the Red Sox’s home opener Monday against Baltimore. Price was originally supposed to start Sunday’s game in Toronto, but the postponement Thursday in Cleveland pushed all the starters back one day.