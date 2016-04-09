3B Travis Shaw was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in the 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has a seven-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays.

RHP Joe Kelly allowed seven earned runs in three-plus innings Friday and departed after 3B Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. Kelly did not factor in the decision when the Red Sox came back to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7. It was the third time in his career he has allowed seven earned runs, which is his career high. It is the first time he has allowed more than one earned run in his first outing of the season. This is his fifth season.

INF/OF Brock Holt, who started in left field and moved to third base Friday, hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning against the Blue Jays. It cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 7-6 and the Red Sox went on to win 8-7. The line drive that just cleared the wall in right field was his second homer of the season and gives him home runs in consecutive games for the first time in his career. “I knew I got it good and it was going to be a double at least,” he said. “When I saw it go over the wall it was a relief, for sure. I don’t think I’ve ever done it. That was my first one. I hit some in Little League but that was a big hit for us. We never feel like we’re out of a game and tonight proved that.” Holt has a nine-game hitting streak at Rogers Centre.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the seventh inning of the 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has reached base in 40 consecutive games against American League East teams, dating to April 24, 2015. It is the longest active on-base streak by any player against one division. He has reached base in 22 straight games against Toronto dating to July 29, 2014.

RHP Rick Porcello will make his first appearance of the season Saturday in the second game of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. He had been scheduled to start Friday but a rainout in Cleveland on Thursday caused the rotation to be pushed back a game. Porcello allowed five runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings on March 28, his final Grapefruit League outing. In 12 appearances (11 starts) against Toronto, he is 4-7 with a 5.29 ERA. He was 2-2 with a 6.45 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays last season.

LHP David Price, who was with the Blue Jays late last season after a July 31 trade with the Detroit Tigers, will not have a chance to face Toronto during this season. A rainout on Thursday in Cleveland means he will not start until the Red Sox home opener Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. Manager John Farrell thought it was important to keep everyone in the rotation pitching without too much time between starts. “There’s no game more important than another,” Farrell said. “It’s not like we have three games remaining in the season. We’ve got a lot remaining. And each and every starter that goes to the mound for us is going to be important. If this were just about David Price, he’d be starting on his normal fifth day. But it is about our entire rotation and getting the most out of this group.”