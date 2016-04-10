INF Travis Shaw was 1-for-5 with an RBI double on Saturday in an 8-4 win at Toronto. He extended his hit streak against Toronto to eight games dating to Sept. 7, 2015.

RHP Steven Wright will make his season debut on Sunday as the Red Sox try to complete a sweep of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. This will be the knuckleballer’s first regular-season start against the Blue Jays. He has faced them twice in relief at Fenway Park. He struck out six in five run-less innings on Sept. 7, 2014, and allowed a three-run homer in a two-inning relief stint on June 14, 2015. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays on April 1 during an exhibition game at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

2B Dustin Pedroia was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday in the 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. He has reached base safely in 41 consecutive games against American League East teams, the longest current on-base streak by an active player against any division. He also has a 23-game on-base streak against the Blue Jays.

RHP Rick Porcello allowed seven hits and four runs to win his season debut on Saturday in Boston’s 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. The four runs came from a pair of two-run homers by Toronto RF Jose Bautista. Porcello has pitched at least six innings in his past nine starts, which equals his career best established Aug. 26, 2011-April 15, 2012. “That’s part of my goal every time I take the ball, especially how much we’ve had the use the ‘pen the last couple of nights,” Porcello said. “I had to find a way to settle down and battle through it. Our offense has been doing a fantastic job. The past two days and even the Cleveland series, they’ve been swinging the bats great. With the lineup that we have and the things they’re doing right now, our job is to keep us in the game and pitch as deep as possible. That’s it.”

LHP David Price said that he understands why the Blue Jays did not re-sign him when he became a free agent in the offseason but suggested that it could have been different if Alex Anthopoulos had remained the club’s general manager. Anthopoulos obtained Price in a deal at the trade deadline on July 31 and understood that Toronto made a “business decision” under new president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins. “I think if Alex would have still been here, then it might have been -- not upsetting -- but a little bit different. But it’s a new front office, (there‘s) a lot of new guys, and for them to not make that offer, I got it. I understood it.” Price, who signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox, did not pitch in the three-game series in Toronto but met with the media on Saturday. Price will pitch Boston’s home opener on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.