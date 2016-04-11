INF Travis Shaw was 0-for-2 with two walks in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday to end a nine-game hitting streak dating to last season. It also ended his eight-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays dating to Sept. 7. He batted .400 (12-for-30) with two homers, six RBIs and four walks in that streak.

RHP Carson Smith (strained forearm) experienced no problems after a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday. He will throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, manager John Farrell said.

RHP Steven Wright made his first career April start on Sunday and took the loss as the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 3-0. The knuckleballer allowed six hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. “Kept us into the game into the seventh, I thought he minimized the damage as best possible in the (two-run) first, and after that inning he settled in and controlled and commanded the knuckleball very well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

INF/OF Brock Holt (bruised right foot) did not play Sunday in the 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He fouled a ball of his foot Saturday in his final at-bat of the 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. It became sore overnight. X-rays were negative and he is expected to play Monday in the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

C Christian Vazquez (elbow surgery) was 3-for-4 with an RBI Sunday in Triple-A Pawtucket’s 9-1 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. He started his rehabilitation assignment with Pawtucket on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks as he caught all nine innings of the 2-0 win over Buffalo.

2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the eighth inning Sunday in the 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his on-base streak against teams from the American League East to 43 games. He has the longest on-base streak by an active player against any one division. He has reached base safely in 24 straight games against the Blue Jays, the longest active on-base streak by any player against Toronto.

LHP David Price will start the home opener at Fenway Park Monday against the Baltimore Orioles after the starters were pushed back a day off a rainout Thursday in Cleveland. He allowed five hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 10 in six innings on April 5, Opening Day, at Cleveland in his debut for the Red Sox who signed him as a free agent during the offseason. His 10 strikeouts were the most by a left-handed pitcher in his Red Sox debut. He is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 19 career starts against the Orioles. He has 120 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings against them.