RHP Craig Kimbrel fell short in his Fenway Park debut with the Red Sox on Monday, giving up the decisive three-run home run to Chris Davis in Boston’s 9-7 loss. Kimbrel, who converted his first save opportunity with the team Sunday in Toronto, struck out two but served up a monstrous 426-foot blast that left Davis’ bat at an estimated 111 miles per hour. “It happens,” teammate David Price said about Kimbrel. “We are all human. He’s one of the best closers in baseball and we are definitely happy he’s on our team. If it’s a save situation, he’s going to be right back out there.” Kimbrel (0-1) now has a 9.00 ERA with five strikeouts in three games.

C Christian Vazquez (recovering from Tommy John surgery) went 3-for-4 as the designated hitter on Sunday and is 6-for-9 with a double, two RBIs and three walks in three rehab games with Triple-A Pawtucket. Vazquez opened the 2016 season on the 15-day disabled list after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring and missing all of the 2015 season.

DH David Ortiz was unsurprisingly the center of attention on Opening Day at Fenway Park as the iconic Red Sox slugger enters his final season before retirement. Ortiz was joined by fellow Boston sports legends Bill Russell, Bobby Orr and Ty Law to throw out ceremonial first pitches and received a surprise in the form of his daughter, Alex, singing the national anthem -- a performance that brought him to tears. “I didn’t actually think it would work, but we found a way to do it,” Alex Ortiz told reporters. “I wanted him to be emotional. Somebody told me that he cried and I was like, ‘Yes.'” Ortiz went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Monday’s game.

LHP David Price took about 10 minutes to process his emotions after his first start at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox didn’t go as planned. Price allowed five runs -- all in the third inning -- on five hits and two walks while striking out eight in Monday’s 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day in Boston. “I enjoyed it,” said Price, who allowed more than three earned runs at Fenway for the first time in his career. “It’s never fun to lose a game and going five and giving up five, but I enjoyed being out there.” Price hung zeroes in all but one inning, the third, and was encouraged by the support he received from the fans. “Even after I gave up that five-spot, they were still behind me,” Price said. “It was huge. It didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but that’s part of it.” Price is 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA and 18 strikeouts in two starts.