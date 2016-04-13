DH David Ortiz hit his first home run of the season at Fenway Park for the last time Tuesday, launching a two-run shot into the bullpens in right field in Monday’s 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Ortiz, who has said he plans to retire after this season, drove in another run with an RBI-double in the eighth, giving him 193 doubles at Fenway to pass Wade Boggs for the third most all-time at the ballpark. Only Ted Williams (319) and Carl Yastrzemski (382) have more doubles than Ortiz in franchise history.

RHP Clay Buchholz thought he had good stuff Tuesday, but the fans at Fenway Park felt otherwise. Buchholz was booed off the mound after five-plus innings, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks and striking out five. “I felt like I threw the ball pretty well tonight,” Buchholz said. “Two home runs got me.” Buchholz was tagged with long balls by J.J. Hardy and Mark Trumbo in Boston’s 9-5 loss. “I thought he had much better stuff than he did in his previous start,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He was using all his pitches. He was down in the strike zone for the most part.” Buchholz also gave up five runs on six hits over four innings in his season debut April 6 at Cleveland.

LHP Wesley Wright was signed to a minor league contract by the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Wright, a 31-year-old and eight-year veteran who last pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2015, is 10-18 with a lifetime 4.16 ERA and 295 strikeouts over 371 games.

3B Pablo Sandoval didn’t make his Fenway Park debut Tuesday, but Red Sox manager John Farrell expects him to play a significant role for the team at some points this season - although he did not specify when that might be. Sandoval was booed by the Fenway faithful during Monday’s Opening Day ceremonial introductions and is 0-for-6 at the plate this season.