C Blake Swihart was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for C Christian Vazquez. At Pawtucket, Swihart will get some work as a left fielder, a nod that Vazquez is the catcher of the future.

INF Marco Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, replacing LF Rusney Castillo, who was optioned after Wednesday night’s game. Hernandez led the Red Sox by going 11-for-19 in spring training and was 6-for-21 at Pawtucket. Hernandez is just 23 but the Dominican product has been in the minors with the Chicago Cubs and Red Sox, since 2010.

C Christian Vazquez, who missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery, was activated and started Friday night’s game. He celebrated his return to the major leagues by picking Troy Tulowitzki off first base for the final out of the second inning. He then doubled high off the Green Monster and scored in the bottom of the inning. He lined out in the fourth and lined a single off the scoreboard in the sixth, finishing 2-for-4.

DH David Ortiz doubled home the first run of Friday night’s win. Then, after his second walk of the game, he took advantage of not being held on and stole second without a throw -- his first steal since July 21, 2013 at Yankee Stadium.

2B Dustin Pedroia had an RBI single and a walk Friday night. He has reached base in 46 straight games against AL East opponents. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the second-longest Red Sox streak against the division, second only to Wade Boggs’ 61 straight in 1984 and ‘85.

RHP Rick Porcello, who came into Friday night’s start 5-7 with a 5.35 ERA lifetime against Toronto but 2-0 with a 2.51 at Fenway Park, worked 6 1/3 strong innings on Friday for his first Fenway win since last Sept. 7. He gave up a pair of home runs to Edwin Encarnacion, the only hits he gave up in the eight-strikeout outing, and he wasn’t thrilled to be lifted. The out he got in the seventh inning was only the third recorded by a Red Sox starter after the sixth inning this season (Steven Wright has the other two). He ran his streak of striking out at least seven batters to a career-high five straight starts dating back to last season.

LHP David Price, who helped the Blue Jays to the postseason in 2015, makes his first Red Sox start against Toronto in the second game of the four-game series on Saturday. Price is 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA in his first two starts with his new team and is 16-2 lifetime against the Blue Jays.

3B Pablo Sandoval will see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his injured left shoulder. “He had an MRI yesterday. There’s a great deal going on in his left shoulder from a medical perspective,” said team president Dave Dombrowski. “He’s going to get a second opinion on Monday from Dr. Andrews, Monday morning. Then we will have a disclosure at that point of what actually is involved with his shoulder. Until we get the second opinion, we’re going to wait to make any type of statements on that, because I want to make sure whatever’s diagnosed is the proper.”