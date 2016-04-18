2B Marco Hernandez made waves in his major league debut Sunday, hitting a single and stealing a base that led to a run. Hernandez’s broken-bat single to left with two outs in the fifth inning broke a string of 17 batters retired to start the game by Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez. He also worked a walk in his first plate appearance in the third. “I don’t think the moment or the day was something that he didn’t handle emotionally,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “A very good first day.” Hernandez, acquired in December 2014 from the Cubs as the player to be named later in the Felix Doubront trade, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. In six games with Pawtucket this season, the 23-year-old hit .286 (6-for-21) and drove in three runs.

RHP Steven Wright was the victim of poor run support again in his second start of the season Sunday, giving up two runs on six hits and striking out six over six innings against the Blue Jays. Wright also gave up two in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-0 loss at Toronto in his season debut April 10. “Outstanding job,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “This is his third time consecutively he’s started against that same lineup.” Wright, who also faced the Blue Jays in an exhibition April 1, dropped to 0-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings this season.

INF/OF Brock Holt was given the day off Sunday. Holt, the team’s primary left fielder to start the season, owns a .267 batting average (8-for-30) with two home runs and eight RBIs through nine games. His replacement in left, Chris Young, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

2B Dustin Pedroia had the day off for rest Sunday, and the Red Sox missed him dearly. Pedroia has reached base in 47 consecutive games against AL East opponents, and he had two hits and an RBI in the first two games of the series against Toronto. That streak is second only to Wade Boggs, who reached in 61 straight against the AL East from September 1984 to August 1985. Pedroia also has hit safely in his last 19 games against the Blue Jays. His replacement, Marco Hernandez, was serviceable in his major league debut, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Pedroia is batting .302 (13-for-43) with three RBIs in 10 games.

RHP Clay Buchholz makes his third start of the season and his second at Fenway Park on Monday against Toronto. Buchholz, who took the loss after giving up five runs in five innings in his 2016 Fenway debut on April 12, is 0-1 with a 10.00 ERA and nine strikeouts over nine innings.