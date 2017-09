RHP Noe Ramirez was sent to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday when the club recalled RHP Heath Hembree for a rested arm.

RHP Joe Kelly left the Tuesday game against the Rays with two outs in the first inning due to a right shoulder impingement.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrated his 26th birthday -- on RF Mookie Betts Bobblehead Night.

RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday for a rested arm and RHP Noe Ramirez was sent to Triple-A Pawtucket.