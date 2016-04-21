INF Marco Hernandez was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket as the Red Sox looked to help a tired bullpen. “Needed to get a fresh arm here capable of a couple innings,” manager John Farrell said. “The fact is we go up against some lineups here these next couple series, two (or) three series, with more left-handers in it. While Noe’s arm slot is probably geared towards maybe having potentially better effects against right-handers, we look to get a little bit more of a top-to-bottom breaking ball and a four-seam fastball against this (Tampa Bay) group.”

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled by the Red Sox on Wednesday from Triple-A Pawtucket.

RHP William Cuevas had his contract selected by the Red Sox on Wednesday from Triple-A Pawtucket. He was 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in two Triple-A starts this year. The 25-year-old Venezuelan has no previous major league experience.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. threw three shutout innings in relief Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out four. He had totaled just 5 2/3 innings coming into the game.

RHP Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement. Kelly left Tuesday’s start 23 pitches into the first inning.

LHP Edwin Escobar was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., playing on his 26th birthday, was in a 1-for-20 slump against left-handers and had three hits in his last 57 times up against Tampa Bay before he singled off LHP Drew Smyly in the third inning Tuesday.

SS Xander Bogaerts left the Wednesday game in the sixth inning after experiencing left quad tightness while running the bases in the fifth.