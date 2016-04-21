INF Marco Hernandez was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.

INF Marco Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Hernandez made his major league debut April 17, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base. The 23-year-old has hit .286 (6-for-21) and has driven in three runs through six games with Pawtucket this season.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Ramirez, who was sent to Pawtucket on April 19 for a fresh arm in Heath Hembree, gave up one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth on Wednesday. Ramirez is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and six walks over 8 1/3 innings in six appearances with the Red Sox this season.

RHP William Cuevas was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Cuevas, a 25-year-old signed as an international free agent in 2008, is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA, eight strikeouts, and four walks over 11 2/3 innings in two starts with Pawtucket this season.

RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s start 23 pitches into the first inning. Kelly said he felt a pinching sensation and tried unsuccessfully to play through it. “There’s no changes to the structure to the MRI that was taken last September, and now we’ve got to let it quiet down,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who did not have a timetable for Kelly’s return. Kelly is 1-0 with a 9.35 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and a team-high 10 walks over 8 2/3 innings in three starts.

LHP Edwin Escobar was designated for assignment Wednesday. Escobar, acquired from the San Francisco Giants in the Jake Peavy trade, appeared in two games with the Red Sox in 2014, posting a 4.50 ERA with two strikeouts over two innings. The 23-year-old has not allowed an earned run over seven innings in three appearances (one start) with Triple-A Pawtucket in 2016.

SS Xander Bogaerts left Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning after experiencing some left quad tightness while running the bases an inning earlier. Bogaerts scored from first on a David Ortiz double in the fifth, but rounded third base gingerly and was seen rubbing his left leg in the dugout. He did not come out for the start of the sixth. “I just felt like a little tightness right there, like a little grab,” Bogaerts said, adding that he expects to be ready to play Thursday. Bogaerts was 2-for-3 with an RBI-single in the first inning Wednesday before departing. He is batting .228 (13-for-57) with a home run and eight RBIs in 14 games this season.

RHP Rick Porcello gave the Red Sox bullpen a much-needed breather Wednesday, allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a season-best nine batters over seven innings. Boston’s bullpen had used an average of nearly four relievers through the first eight games of its 10-game homestand entering Wednesday. “Bullpen had a lot of work the past couple of days, so definitely paramount to go deep into the game and take a little pressure off them,” Porcello said. Porcello is 3-0 with a 4.66 ERA, 24 strikeouts and three walks over 19 1/3 innings in three starts.

LHP David Price seeks his third win Thursday against Tampa Bay. Price, who gave up two runs and struck out nine to earn his first win at Fenway Park with the Boston on April 16 against Toronto, is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA, 27 strikeouts and four walks over 18 innings in three starts.