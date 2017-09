RHP William Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Cuevas made his major league debut Thursday night and suffered the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. In two starts with Pawtucket, Elias was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

RHP Henry Owens will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday so that he can start the series finale against the Astros.