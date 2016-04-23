RHP William Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Cuevas made his major league debut Thursday night and suffered the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Steven Wright became the first Red Sox starter to post six consecutive quality starts since LHP Jon Lester from June 12-July 25, 2014. He lowered his season ERA to 1.40, which leads Boston starters. His five walks matched a career high (also Aug. 11, 2015 at Miami).

LF Brock Holt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 14 games with an RBI single. It marks the longest active hitting streak against the Astros and the second-longest by a Boston player all-time behind 2B Dustin Pedroia (17 games from 2008-14).

SS Xander Bogaerts departed after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Astros RHP Luke Gregerson in the ninth inning. Bogaerts underwent precautionary testing following the game, but was able to move the wrist upon leaving the field. His status for the remainder of the series will be determined on Saturday.

LHP Roenis Elias was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. In two starts with Pawtucket, Elias was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

RF Mookie Betts fell a homer shy of the cycle, finishing 4-for-5 with two triples and three runs scored. He became the first Boston player with two triples in a game since Carl Crawford on May 26, 2011 at Detroit. His four hits matched a career high.

RHP Henry Owens will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday so that he can start the series finale against the Astros.