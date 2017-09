PH Josh Rutledge hit a pinch-hit, RBI double in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Ken Giles, marking his second consecutive pinch-hit double.

SS Brock Holt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 15 games with an eighth-inning single.

SS Xander Bogaerts was not in the starting lineup after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist in the ninth inning on Friday night.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed five runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.