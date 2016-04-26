RHP Matt Barnes faced his former college teammate, Houston RF George Springer, for the first time Sunday. Barnes and Springer were members of the 2011 UConn Huskies team that made it to the NCAA Super Regionals. Barnes got Springer to foul out while pitching two scoreless innings against the Astros.

RHP Noe Ramirez’s latest stint with the Red Sox lasted four days before he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Ramirez, 26, has no decisions and a 5.79 ERA in nine relief outings for Boston this year.

RHP Pat Light was recalled by the Red Sox from Triple-A Pawtucket before Sunday’s game at Houston. Light, 25, had no decisions and a 4.05 ERA in five Triple-A relief appearances this season. A 2012 supplemental first-round pick, Light has no previous major league experience.

LF Brock Holt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 16 games by going 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Sunday. He owns the longest active hitting streak by a player against Houston.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit a double while going 2-for-6 with two RBIs on Sunday, has registered an extra-base hit in 35 of his past 62 hits. Of the extra-base hits, 21 were doubles.

LHP Roenis Elias, who gave up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings Saturday at Houston in his lone major league appearance of the season, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Elias, 27, was 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two Triple-A starts this year before he was called up Friday.

RF Mookie Betts went 2-for-7 Sunday and scored a first-inning run, extending his streak of games with at least one hit and one run to eight straight. Betts has scored 10 runs in his past five games after scoring just six in the first 13.

1B Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup for the Red Sox on Monday.

LHP Henry Owens made his 12th major league start Sunday, but his first of the season. He was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket before the game at Houston. Owens, 23, went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.