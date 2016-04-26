CF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first homer, connecting in the seventh inning Monday to give the Red Sox a 1-0 victory over the Braves. It was the second straight game he had the decisive hit. Bradley put the Red Sox ahead with a 12th-inning single at Houston on Sunday.

1B Hanley Ramirez was not in the starting lineup for the Red Sox on Monday.

LHP Henry Owens will remain in the Red Sox rotation despite lasting only 31/3 innings at Houston on Sunday. He allowed six runs and three hits, walked four and struck out four. Owens missed the strike zone with 40 of his 86 pitches. He was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket after RHP Joe Kelly had to go on the disabled list.