RHP Carson Smith, who has yet to make his Red Sox debut because of a right forearm strain, will pitch at Double-A Portland this weekend and could be activated next week. Smith was expected to be an important bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel when both were acquired during the offseason.

RHP Steven Wright turned in his fourth consecutive quality start in helping the Red Sox to an 8-2 win over the Braves on Wednesday. In eight straight starts, he has allowed two earned runs or fewer dating back to last season -- the longest active streak among American League starters. He is just 2-2 on the season, but his ERA is an impressive 1.37. Asked what Wright’s role would have been had it not been for the injury to starter Eduardo Rodriguez, manager John Farrell said, “This year, much like it was last year. Go pitch, see what happens. His (spring training) performance is probably going to drive the decision of where he ends up,” Farrell said. “He was out of options, so he was going to be with us at the start of the season, so ... things break his way and he has run with the opportunity.”

DH David Ortiz doubled his first three times up on Wednesday, giving him 1,119 career extra-base hits. That moved him past Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx and into 17th place on baseball’s all-time list. The first double moved him past Todd Helton and into 16th place on the majors’ all-time doubles list, and the three doubles gave him 595. “I did? Good for me,” he said of the movement up the lists. “That’s what happens when you play for a long time. ... Man, I‘m old.”

2B Dustin Pedroia hit his third career grand slam -- his first since 2014 -- and a solo homer in Wednesday night’s win. He has reached base in 19 of 20 games played this season and is 15-for-34 with eight extra-base hits in the last seven games. It was his seventh multi-homer game, and the five RBIs tied a career high.

RHP Clay Buchholz takes his fifth shot at his first 2016 victory when he closes the four-game, home-and-home series against the Braves on Thursday night. Buchholz is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA, having allowed five runs in three of his four starts and none in the other. He is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA (six earned runs in 10 innings) in two career starts -- both on the road -- against the Braves. Buchholz has thrown 15 straight scoreless innings in interleague play, 14 of those innings in two starts last season.