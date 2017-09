RHP Carson Smith was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Portland on Friday. \

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Escobar was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on April 20.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, still waiting to make his 2016 debut because of a knee injury, made his first rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Pawtucket. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two.