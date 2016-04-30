RHP Carson Smith was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Portland on Friday. \

RHP Carson Smith was sent on a two-game rehab assignment to Double-A Portland on Friday. The 26-year-old is expected to be available to return Tuesday in Chicago. Smith has yet to make his debut with the Red Sox, but was 3-5 with a 2.07 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 25 walks in 78 1/3 innings in 79 appearances with Seattle from 2014-15. Smith was acquired along with LHP Roenis Elias from the Mariners for LHP Wade Miley and RHP Jonathan Aro on Dec. 7.

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Escobar was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on April 20.

RF Mookie Betts saw his 12-game hitting streak against the Yankees end after an 0-for-4 night Friday. Betts’ streak was the longest active one in the majors and the longest for a Red Sox player against New York since Dustin Pedroia’s 15-game hitting streak from 2011-12. Betts is batting .260 with four home runs and 14 RBIs through 23 games this season.

DH David Ortiz still enjoys punishing the New York Yankees, and he did so again Friday night. Ortiz smashed an eighth-inning two-run home run into the first row of the Green Monster to break a 2-2 tie as the Red Sox beat the Yankees 4-2 in their first of 19 meetings this year. The decisive hit came off of Yankees’ reliever Dellin Betances (0-2), and Ortiz had gone 0-for-7 against Betances with four strikeouts before Friday’s late-game heroics. “Hey, you know that Betances is one of the toughest pitchers in the league,” Ortiz said. “The one that I hit, it stayed up a little longer than usual. He’s a tough guy to hit, and finally I got a good hit.” Ortiz is hitting .307 with four home runs and 18 RBIs through 21 games this season.

LHP Henry Owens made some mechanical adjustments that paid off Friday night. Owens fared better than he did in his season debut, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks and striking out three in a six-inning no-decision Friday. The southpaw gave up three runs on five hits and walked four in 3 1/3 innings Sunday at Houston, a game the Red Sox won 7-5 in 12 innings. “There were some mechanical adjustments I made,” Owens said. “I came out a little erratic. Trying to do too much, maybe focusing too much on it. I felt like as the game went on, I kind of got into a better rhythm. I just wanted to finish strong and keep the momentum on our side.” Owens is 0-0 with a 4.82 ERA, seven strikeouts and seven walks over 9 1/3 innings.