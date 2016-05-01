INF Marco Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Saturday’s game.

RHP Pat Light was optioned to Pawtucket before Saturday’s game.

RHP Carson Smith (right elbow strain) was schedule to make a second rehab appearance for Double-A Portland against Reading on Saturday. Smith struck out one in two-thirds of an inning against Reading on Friday and is expected to be available early next week.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. socked a pair of run scoring triples Saturday, giving him nine RBIs in his last seven games.

RHP Rick Porcello is already paid like an ace, but he’s been pitching like one lately too.

LHP David Price faces the rival Yankees for the first time as a member of the Red Sox on Sunday night.