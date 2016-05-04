RHP Carson Smith was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Smith had been sidelined with a right forearm injury suffered during a spring-training game.

3B Pablo Sandoval underwent shoulder surgery on Tuesday, the club announced. Sandoval will miss the rest of the 2016 season. The surgery on his left shoulder was performed to repair a torn labrum. Sandoval is in the second season of a five-year, $95 million contract. He performed poorly last season with career-lows of a .245 batting average, 10 homers and 47 RBIs.