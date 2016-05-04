RHP Carson Smith pitched a scoreless inning several hours after he was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday against Chicago. Smith, 26, strained a flexor muscle in his right forearm during spring training. He went 2-5 with a 2.31 ERA in 70 relief appearances for Boston in 2015.

RHP Steven Wright (2-3) drew the loss Tuesday despite limiting the White Sox to two runs in six innings. Wright has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his five starts this season. The only other Red Sox pitchers to start a season in the same fashion in the past 25 years are Roger Clemens (1991, 1993) and Clay Buchholz (2013).

INF/OF Brock Holt was held out of the starting lineup for the first time in four games. Holt was 4-for-10 with a pair of RBIs in his past three games. He is hitting .268 with two home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

OF Chris Young went 0-for-3 in his seventh start of the season. Young, 31, is hitting .167 (5-for-30) with no home runs and one RBI in part-time duty during his first season in Boston. He hit .252 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 140 games last season with the New York Yankees.

RHP Clay Buchholz (0-3) will seek his first win of 2016 when he makes his sixth start of the season Wednesday against the White Sox. In eight career starts against Chicago, Buchholz is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA. He was roughed up for five runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in his most recent outing against Atlanta.

3B Pablo Sandoval will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Sandoval, 29, is expected to make a full recovery for the 2017 season. He went 0-for-6 in three games this season before being placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 13. Last season, Sandoval hit .245 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs after signing a five-year, $95 million contract.