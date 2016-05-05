CF Jackie Bradley was 1-for-4 in Wednesday’s win, but his single was enough to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games. Over those 10 games, Bradley is hitting .351 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and nine RBIs.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right patella subluxation) will make his next scheduled start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Manager John Farrell said Rodriguez will throw 90-100 pitches and that it’s too early to tell if Rodriguez would return to the Red Sox after Sunday’s start.

DH David Ortiz slugged his 451st career home run and drew to within one homer of Carl Yastrzemski for second on the Red Sox all-time career list. Ted Williams holds the franchise mark with 521 career homers. “You know what’s happening when that’s happening? You’re getting old, man,” Ortiz said. “Every time they mention your name with the (legends), it’s humbling.”

1B Hanley Ramirez will be re-evaluated on Thursday after being a late scratch Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms. Manager John Farrell said the flu has been circulating around the Red Sox clubhouse and that it hit Ramirez on Wednesday.

RHP Clay Buchholz admitted that after failing to pick up a win in his first six appearances, he had become fixated by the numbers. Unlike in past outings when he struggled to find the strike zone, Buchholz threw 58 strikes on his 98 pitches en route to his first win of the season. He retired 18 of the final 19 hitters he faced and retired 12 straight at one point.